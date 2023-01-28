Top Takeaways from WWE RAW (1/23/23) and SmackDown (1/27/23)

The Bloodline once again has led the charge going into the Royal Rumble on both RAW and Smackdown with, “The Trial of Sami Zayn” on RAW, being an incredible segment, while on Smackdown, Sami Zayn did something that could ultimately cost him his spot. The rest of RAW was alot of 30 years celebration, then Smackdown continued with the tag team tournament with a slight change.

Sami Zayn’s week with The Bloodline

The go home shows have provided a clear platform for Sami Zayn’s possible end within The Bloodline. On RAW, Roman Reigns headed up, The Trial of Sami Zayn. This was an unbelievable segment, where Paul Heyman just digging into Sami, while displaying his evidence. When Sami was asked to defend himself, he didn’t. This was the point where Roman just broke and called upon Solo Sikoa to take Sami out, but before he could hit him with the Samoan Spike, none other than Jey Uso prevented it, then following that up by presenting evidence to defend Sami. The verdict was made that Sami was not guilty, for now. Roman stated he didn’t want him on the shows until the Royal Rumble.

Fast forward to Smackdown and Solo Sikoa is going one on one with Kevin Owens, at the start of the show, Sami is seen disguised trying to talk to Jey, to thank him. Then once Adam Pearce sent The Usos out of the building, Jey got Sami to back up Solo eventually. Sami Zayn intervened in the match, saved Solo from a possible loss. A brawl between Owens and Sikoa broke out which included an accidental superkick to Sami from Solo. Owens ended up standing tall ending the show with Sami Zayn being left at ringside unharmed by Owens.

Sami Zayn will be involved in some way with Roman and Owens at the Rumble. Based on Sami disobeying Roman’s orders to stay away until the Rumble, there is a chance that it is the last straw for Roman, and after the Rumble regardless of what happens, Sami is kicked out. There are other possibilities but I think the end is drawing near for Sami Zayn within the walls of The Bloodline.

Brock Lesnar is back again

RAW this week saw the return of Brock Lesnar, returning to attack Bobby Lashley during his match with Austin Theory for the US title, delivered an F5 to both Lashley and Theory, and Theory won the match because of Lesnar costing Lashley, again. On Smackdown, Lashley came out when a brawl ensued between New Day and Miz and Theory. Lashley cleared them all out, until Lesnar jumped the barricade got in the ring and F5’d Lashley again. Not to mention he declared for the Royal Rumble match. So based upon that, Lashley eliminating Lesnar from the Rumble, isn’t out of the realm of possibility, therefore setting up what would be the rubber match for Wrestlemania possibly. But maybe the Hurt Business reunites before then.

Becky vs Bayley isn’t over

There was meant to be a steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Bayley, however it got cut and was more of a beatdown in the cage segment rather than a match. Damage CTRL took out Becky to make sure the match wouldn’t happen. The feud is set to continue and I could see the match being rescheduled to Elimination Chamber, or within the next couple of weeks on RAW. Obviously Becky will end up taking a win, so the beatdown this week did help out Dmaage CTRL a bit, but they are still a bit cold right now, and it’s hard to say what will heat them back up again.

Tag Team Tournament Continues

Smackdown gave us the semi-finals of the tag team tournament. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were meant to go against Hit Row but were taken out by the Viking Raiders as they made their way to the ring, basically forfeited their opportunity to go and beat Hit Row and went after the Viking Raiders through the back. A replacement team was announced, which was Braun Strowman and Ricochet. They beat Hit Row to advance to the finals of the tournament. On the other side of the brackets, Imperium beat Legado del Fantasma in a pretty good match that had the crowd getting behind Legado, which was cool to see. But next week we will see Imperium against Strowman and Ricochet. As much as I’d like to see Imperium win this one, Strowman and Ricochet are babyfaces, and they will probably go up against the heels in The Usos.

