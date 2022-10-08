Top Takeaways from WWE RAW (10/9) and SmackDown (10/7)

Leading into Extreme Rules tomorrow. Smackdown had its season premiere. It was a great show with debuts, returns and a fantastic Intercontinental Championship match between Sheamus and Gunther. RAW was a little less exciting with not much going on into the PPV.

Monday Night RAW

There was a U.S title match between Bobby Lashley and Mustafa Ali. It was a good match and it could be leading to a Ali storyline. As during the match he refused to give up. But it is hard to tell because he has had so many stop/start pushes it will be hard to get invested. But if they will give it a try then I’m all for it as Ali deserves a chance to show what he can do.

Seth Rollins has a U.S title match on the season premiere of RAW following Extreme Rules. I’m thinking they may give the title to Rollins here. Because he could lose at Extreme Rules in the fight pit to Matt Riddle. Which I think will happen. Then go on and win the U.S title from Lashley. This may be partly to reward him for his work this year by giving him a championship. But I could be wrong and Lashley continues to hold it for a while longer. But he does needa proper feud if that does happen.

Friday Night SmackDown