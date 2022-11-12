Top Takeaways from WWE RAW (11/7/22) and SmackDown (11/11/22)

Coming out of Crown Jewel and going into Survivor Series the card is already beginning to take its final form. RAW set its women’s War Games while Smackdown did the same for the men. And in a huge moment on RAW, the Money in the Bank is no more for Austin Theory.

War Games is set

Both men’s and women’s War Games matches are now being set up for Survivor Series. On RAW, War Games for the women was made. So far it will be Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss on one side, against Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross. As it will be 5 on 5, Bianca’s team needs two more women. Who that could be? One will probably be Becky Lynch, I can see her returning before Survivor Series. The other woman, it could be Candice Lerae, unless she goes heel and sides with Bayley. So it could go either way.

On Smackdown, The Bloodline was confronted by Ridge Holland and Butch. A returning Sheamus lead them into the ring against The Bloodline. No Sami Zayn on the show this week. Then during the brawl, out comes Drew McIntyre to help out Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes. So based on who is in The Bloodline, that makes a 5 man team. Then there’s Drew, Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland on the other side, with hopefully Kevin Owens filling that last spot. Giving us another tease going into Wrestlemania that Owens and Zayn will end up reuniting after Sami gets booted from The Bloodline.

LA Knight is Bray Wyatt’s first target?

So on Smackdown, a backstage promo by LA Knight took place. During the promo Bray’s symbol showed up on the screen behind him. Bray Wyatt then showed up, as they went face to face, Bray addressed him, and it looks like this will be the direction for both men. It’s hard to even begin with why or what will end up happening. It could be very interesting though, is it Knight’s arrogance that has brought the eye of Bray Wyatt to him?

New Day vs The Usos

On RAW, these two teams had a great promo battle, and then on Smackdown, did battle in a fantastic tag team title match. The promo, delivered on both sides as the New Day were more serious and intense, feeling like they have a point to prove. Trying to stop The Usos from breaking their record. The Usos seeing The New Day as one last hurdle to beat them to the record. The match itself was brilliant, went out and opened Smackdown for half an hour, great false finishes and The Usos retained as you’d expect, though they did their best to make you believe the titles would change hands. So The Usos continue along going into War Games which was basically set up at the end of the show.

The Smackdown World Cup

Last week it was announced that there would be a Smackdown World Cup. This week it got started with two matches, one being a great match between Santos Escobar and Shinsuke Nakamura. While the other was a squash between Braun Strowman and Jinder Mahal. Escobar advanced over Nakamura, and Braun beat Mahal here. Next week there will be two more matches which will be Sami Zayn vs Butch, and Ricochet vs Mustafa Ali. The winner of the tournament will get a trophy but more importantly a shot at Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship.

Hurt Business getting back together?

Bobby Lashley seems to be going down a heel path again. More intense and annoyed coming off the Brock Lesnar loss. Destroying Ali in the back before doing the same to Seth Rollins out in the ring and ringside. But Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were on the show in separate matches too. Both losing in very quick fashion, but it’s not a coincidence all three were on the show. Not to mention Lashley has stated he would like to reunite the Hurt Business. This could be something to watch for.

Austin Theory loses his Money in the Bank

Off the back of a win over Shelton Benjamin earlier in the show, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase, not for either world title. But for the U.S title. The same U.S title that Seth Rollins held an open challenge for. So right off the bat it made no sense when he could have just accepted the open challenge. Lashley had beaten up Seth Rollins at ringside, leading to Theory cashing in, and Lashley also came in later and beat up Theory too. But even after that Seth Rollins pinned Theory to retain his title.

All this made Theory look like a complete idiot. However, now that the briefcase is no more until the next Money in the Bank match. It allows Austin Theory to reset and go in a new direction, because realistically he isn’t beating Roman Reigns, and it doesn’t look like Reigns is losing the titles until he gets to 1000 days as Universal Champion. So he would have lost the match anyway. Now that Theory will need to start fresh it could be a good change for his character, one that will need to work hard to get where he wants to be.

