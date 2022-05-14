Top Three WWE Stars Who Should Join Judgement Day

Since WrestleMania, Judgement Day has been making its presence felt. The group was started by Edge at WrestleMania when Damian Priest became the first member to join. At WrestleMania, Edge took on AJ Styles in a one-on-one match. Damian Priest would make his presence felt at the end of the match, helping Edge defeat Styles on the grandest stage of them all.

Since then, Judgement Day has picked up a new member. At WrestleMania Backlash, AJ Styles took on Edge in a rematch, where the stipulation of the match was Damian Priest would be banned from ringside. Edge won the match at WrestleMania Backlash when a masked person, turning out to be Rhea Ripley, would screw over AJ Styles, and help Edge win again. Judgement Day continues to rise in numbers, here are three stars who should be the next to join.

3. Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali’s run in WWE has been tough, to say the least. Ali has all the ability in the world to be a great professional wrestler, but for whatever reason, he has had trouble finding his footing in the WWE. Now, this isn’t Ali’s fault, WWE also played a large part in not booking Ali that well.

Since returning to WWE after taking a break, Ali has been embroiled in a rivalry with The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa. Ali has been continuing to show his talents in the WWE, but putting him in Judgement Day could be just what he needs to take him to the next level. Ali has always been super talented, but some of his storylines (i.e. Retribution) were just not booked well, at all.

2. Tommaso Ciampa

Number two on this list is one of the newest members of the Monday Night Raw roster, Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa has got to be one of the best around today in the WWE. His run on NXT shows just how good he is, and a lot of people feared the day he would get called up to the main roster, well that day has come.

Since debuting on Raw, Ciampa has been attacking Mustafa Ali. We have no idea why yet, as Ciampa has still yet to speak. However, Ciampa joining Judgement Day would be a fantastic idea. Judgement Day could benefit a lot by having Ciampa in the group. Ciampa is the perfect heel to join the group. Ciampa could benefit a lot from the group as well, instantly propelling his name to main event status.

1. “The Demon” Finn Balor

This one is an interesting one. Finn Balor has to be one of the best pure wrestlers on the WWE roster today, yet he keeps getting overlooked. Balor won the Universal Championship once, being the inaugural champion. However, he almost immediately had to give up the Universal Championship, due to an injury. Since then, Balor has never reached that level again in WWE.

Balor would be the perfect person to next join Judgement Day. Currently, Balor has been helping AJ Styles in Styles’ effort against Judgement Day. Balor turning on Styles could be just the spark he needs to bring life back into his character. Balor is an incredible heel, his work in NJPW just proves that. If given the chance, “The Demon” can go to the dark side and shine once more.

