Top Title Matches Revealed For NWA 312, Updated Card

The NWA World’s Heavyweight Title match for the upcoming NWA 312 pay-per-view is now official.

On this week’s NWA Power episode, it was announced that Chris Adonis will cash in his Champions Series title shot against NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Tyrus at 312.

The NWA has also announced that Kamille will defend the NWA World Women’s Title against La Rosa Negra at 312. Negra appeared on this week’s Power to announce that, like Adonis, she is cashing in her Champions Series title shot.

The inaugural NWA 312 pay-per-view will take place on Friday, April 7 in Chicago, Illinois, at a venue to be announced. The updated card is as follows:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Adonis vs. Tyrus (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

La Rosa Negra vs. Kamille (c)

NWA National Heavyweight Title Match

EC3 vs. Cyon (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural NWA Women’s Television Title Match

TBD vs. TBD