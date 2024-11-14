Top TNA Star Has Left The Company

‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey has left TNA Wrestling. Before joining the promotion in 2021, he was interested in WWE.

According to Fightful Select, Bailey’s contract expired on November 1.

He was backstage at an AEW event this year visiting pals. However, no conversations were held between the two sides. He is well liked in the industry and will reportedly have people pushing for him to get signed in both WWE and AEW.

Bailey is no longer listed on TNA’s website.

He will face AEW’s Shelton Benjamin at WrestleCade on November 30 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.