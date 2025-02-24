Top UK Star Has TNA Tryout, WWE Reportedly Interested

By
James Hetfield
-

Top U.K. star Man Like DeReiss recently participated in TNA Wrestling’s TV tapings in Orlando, Florida, in what was reportedly a tryout for the rising talent.

According to Fightful Select, DeReiss has not yet signed a contract with TNA following his tryout, and WWE has shown significant interest in signing him, with WWE talents actively pushing for his recruitment.

The report also noted that a source within the U.K. wrestling scene described DeReiss as a “must-sign talent,” stating that TNA would be “nuts” not to bring him in, as he is already “good to go.” A major name in the U.K. wrestling scene echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that DeReiss’ star power has long been recognized and is now set to shine even brighter.

