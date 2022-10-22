Top WOW Star Has Been Sidelined With an Injury

As a favorite of promoter David McClane, WOW talent Beast has been pushed as a top star.

She was the focus of the show at one point, and she was given a title push. She was also one of the few holdovers from the previous WOW Women of Wrestling iteration to the current one, and she played a significant role in the show’s future.

According to Fightful Select, Beast suffered a leg injury during the first round of tapings for the relaunch episode, prompting creative changes. Beat hadn’t wrestled anywhere else since the last round of WOW tapings in the fall of 2019.

One talent called the injury “unfortunate,” and speculated that the real reason the subsequent tapings were pushed back was to give Beast time to heal.

The reason given to talent and staff was COVID-19 precautions, but the tapings were canceled well in advance, and many people didn’t believe it.