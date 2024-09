According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Michele Carlucci, WWE’s Director of Production Travel, was recently let go from the company.

Carlucci has been working for the WWE since 1988 and has had a number of roles with the company during her time there, including a 14-year run as Director of the Freelance Crew, Travel & Special Projects.

There’s no word yet on the reason Carlucci was let go from the WWE, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.