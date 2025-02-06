Top WWE RAW Star Moving To SmackDown Following WWE Return

According to PWInsider.com, Alexa Bliss is set to join the SmackDown brand following her return at the Royal Rumble.

Bliss was originally slated to return on Raw in San Jose in mid-January and was initially planned to be paired with The Wyatt Sicks. However, contract negotiations delayed her return, and the faction was later moved to SmackDown, though they have yet to debut.

Bliss made her long-awaited return at the Royal Rumble, entering the Women’s Rumble match to a massive ovation while carrying the Lilly doll. Her return has also proven to be a significant success in merchandise sales.

While she was previously expected to work on the Raw brand, recent creative pitches have shifted plans, with WWE now placing her on SmackDown. Notably, Bliss was absent from Monday’s episode of Raw, further solidifying the move.