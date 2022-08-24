Top WWE RAW Storyline Continues on This Week’s WWE NXT

An essential WWE RAW storyline was continued on this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Lumis made his return to the WWE on August 8 RAW amidst a number of unexplained events backstage, including a car accident. At the conclusion of the No DQ main event, in which AJ Styles defeated The Miz, he was seen in the crowd but was soon removed by security. On the August 15 RAW, Lumis continued his antics by attempting to jump the barrier close to the announcers during the match between WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Styles. When Lumis was about to attack AJ during AJ’s match with Lashley, security quickly tackled him and pulled him back over the barrier as The Miz watched from ringside. On the commentary, the announcers mentioned Lumis, and his arm was later seen in the background of a backstage altercation between Theory and Dolph Ziggler. A few more bizarre backstage events were shown on the August 15 RAW, including a scene in which security and Adam Pearce put out a trash can fire with a fire extinguisher.

On the August 16 NXT Heatwave special, a staff member gave Indi Hartwell a drawing as a tease for Lumis. Indi gasped when she saw the drawing and said, “Oh my God!”, but Blair Davenport of NXT UK made her debut by stealing the paper from Hartwell. They exchanged a few words, and Davenport tore the drawing to pieces as the episode came to an end. The Lumis storyline then continued on this week’s RAW when Lumis made an appearance in the crowd while AJ Styles and Bobby Lashley battled The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa. Late in the match, a decoy appeared in the crowd and targeted AJ Styles, but “police” swarmed through the crowd and stopped him in his tracks. The announcers were confused as to what was happening as Lumis appeared on the other side of the ringside area dressed in police riot gear and choked Miz, then dragged him through the crowd to the concession area. Lumis appears to have chosen Miz to deliver a message to Styles as he’s been his original target.

This week’s NXT 2.0 episode featured Hartwell losing to Davenport. The announcers made a point of mentioning Hartwell’s continued presence at the ringside area following the match and a few other segments. Indi then took the microphone while perched on the edge of the apron and discussed how she had reached her lowest point. She continued by saying that she had taken a hard look at herself four months prior and was tired of the failures and losses. She had settled to aim high and restart her career, but now she finds herself in the same situation.

The WWE Performance Center crowd went wild as Lumis abruptly appeared on the opposing side of the ring. Indi turned around to watch Lumis slither into the ring in his trademark manner. Indi followed suit and slid between the ropes, meeting Lumis in the center of the ring for an embrace and a louder cheer from the crowd. The crowd shouted “InDex!” loudly as Lumis and Hartwell stood up and shared a kiss in the center of the ring.

Lumis then exited the ring, holding the ropes for Hartwell and carrying her backstage. Eventually, the camera cut to the WWE Performance Center doors, where flashing red and blue police lights could be seen. After giving Indi a drawing, Lumis gave her another kiss. The police were waiting for Lumis outside the door when he finally left. An emotional Hartwell watched as Lumis was taken into custody.

Hartwell looked at the drawing Lumis gave her, and it said, “Goodbye Indi (for now…) I [heart] you forever.”

Lumis’ recent incidents and assaults at RAW appear to be the storyline reason for his arrest at the WWE Performance Center. This would be the first notable crossover between NXT 2.0 and either RAW or SmackDown.

Since the April 19 episode, Lumis hadn’t made an appearance on NXT until now. On April 29, he was released along with other budget cuts, and he was only recently welcomed back to the company on the August 8 RAW.

In the NXT storylines from the episode airing on September 14, 2021, Lumis and Hartwell were married.

There is currently no information available regarding what WWE has in store for InDex following NXT 2.0 or their plans for the Lumis arrest angle. It will be interesting to see if Hartwell joins RAW soon. Following his comeback earlier this month, Lumis was never added back to the NXT roster or the RAW roster, and as of this writing, he is still without a brand on the official WWE website roster.

Indi did tweet a closer look at the Lumis drawing, as seen below, but she has not yet commented on the angle.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Here are a few related shots from tonight’s show, along with Hartwell’s full tweet: