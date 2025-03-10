Top WWE SmackDown Star In NYC Ahead Of RAW At Madison Square Garden

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw is set to be a stacked show live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Announced matches for WWE Raw:

– Steel Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Tornado Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

– Singles Match: Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

– AJ Styles Calls Out Logan Paul

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is in NYC ahead of Raw, though it remains unclear whether he will appear on television or work a dark match.

Additionally, Bianca Belair is also in town, likely making an appearance as she continues her build toward WrestleMania 41, where she will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

With a loaded card and potential surprise appearances, tonight’s Raw at MSG is shaping up to be a must-watch show on the road to WrestleMania 41.