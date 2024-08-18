Top WWE Star Auditioned For The Role Of Cable In Deadpool 2

Top WWE star Randy Orton appeared on Cody Rhodes’ “What Do You Want To Talk About?” program, where he talked about a number of topics including how he auditioned for the role of Cable in Deadpool 2, a role that eventually went to Josh Brolin (Thanos in the MCU). Orton also discussed how he’ll continue to focus on his WWE career.

Orton said, “This is my life. Father, husband, first and foremost, but this is right there. I do auditions here and there. I remember I got an audition early on, I finally got representation in that industry. I think Deadpool 2. Cable. I read for Cable. In my head, I was going to be Cable. I was going to be Cable. This is it. Nope. No call back. No nothing. Josh Brolin gets it. Of course Josh Brolin gets it. Kills it. I think I realized then, I can send in these auditions, but I’m a pro wrestler. I really enjoy being a pro wrestling and everything its given me. I don’t think I’ll ever leave this place.”

You can check out Orton’s comments in the video below.

