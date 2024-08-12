Top WWE Star Believed To Have Re-Signed With The Company

WWE is continuing to sign new talent contracts, with a well-known name being the most recent.

Randy Orton is the big name in question. After missing over a year due to a debilitating back injury, Orton returned to WWE television as a babyface in November’s Survivor Series, wrestling in the Men’s WarGames Match. Since then, he’s collaborated with Logan Paul, The Bloodline, and GUNTHER. He is scheduled to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Title at Bash in Berlin.

Fightful Select reports that WWE insiders stated Orton had re-signed with the company. He previously signed a five-year contract in 2019, which kept him under contract until late this year. Because Orton missed so much time due to his injury, there was suspicion that WWE would extend it.

Internally, the rumor was that he had a new contract. Orton was rumored to have agreed to a new five-year contract that will keep him until late 2029.

When asked why WWE would sign him to a new agreement rather than extending due to injured time, a WWE executive responded, “not confirming that the did sign a new deal, but the guaranteed money associated with contracts now is a drastic shift from what it was in 2019. There have been changes to our live event schedule, touring, international dates, media obligations, merchandise and social media that would be much more fair to just reach a new deal in many situations.”

Orton and WWE have not commented on his contract status.