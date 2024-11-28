Top WWE Star Expected To Return Soon

Drew McIntyre, who has been away since his Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk, is rumored to be returning to WWE soon. According to PWInsider.com, creative discussions about his comeback and possible storylines are in process.

While no official preparations have been made for McIntyre’s return to WWE storylines, many ideas and pitches have been discussed. This comes after McIntyre underwent 16 staples during his Hell in a Cell bout and took time off to attend to family concerns.

McIntyre’s comeback is much anticipated, especially after his outstanding performance this year on the mic, in the ring, and on social media.