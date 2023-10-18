Top WWE Star Expected To Return To Television Soon

WWE fans can expect a top star to return to the ring in the near future.

WWE is gearing up for two of the year’s biggest events to close out 2023, with a notable star returning in time for the Crown Jewel PLE next month in Saudi Arabia and Survivor Series in late November from Chicago.

That star is Bianca Belair, whose year-long reign as RAW Women’s Champion ended nearly two months ago when she lost the title to Asuka at WWE Night of Champions.

WWE booked a triple threat match at SummerSlam the following week, featuring Belair, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair. While Bianca regained the title, her reign was short-lived as IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new champion, and Bianca vanished from the television screen.

Belair will make her return very soon, possibly as soon as Friday’s episode of SmackDown, as the current plan is for her to wrestle at Crown Jewel, according to PWInsider.com.