Top WWE Star “Extremely Sick” Prior to Competing at Crown Jewel

A WWE superstar wrestled at Crown Jewel despite being extremely ill.

Drew McIntyre has been sick with the flu for the past few days, according to PWInsider.com, but he still made the long flight from the United States to Saudi Arabia and gutted his way through the match at Crown Jewel.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding McIntyre’s health leading up to the match:

“The word at tonight’s Crown Jewel PPV is that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last several days but gutted through his steel cage match with Karrion Kross despite it. McIntyre was said to be adamant that no matter what, he would make it to the ring and work and was able to do that today.”

McIntyre had the option of staying at home, but he was reportedly adamant that he would attend the event and work the match as planned.

Back in September, it was reported that McIntyre was pulled from a WWE live event due to being “very ill with bad food poisoning.”

McIntyre won a Steel Cage match against Karrion Kross after McIntyre escaped the cage before Kross. Click here for full Crown Jewel results.