Top WWE Star Has Signs New Deal With The Company

Fightful Select reports that WWE United States Champion “The Megastar” LA Knight has restructured and extended his deal with the company and will remain with the WWE for the foreseeable future.

Knight’s previous deal with the WWE was set to expire in 2025, but his new contract is for much longer and has a sizable financial increase.

Knight used an agent for his contract negotiation talks with the company and re-negotiations began shortly following WWE WrestleMania XL. Knight originally signed with the company back in 2020 under the NXT brand.