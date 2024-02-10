Top WWE Star No Longer With SmackDown Faction

During this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced that the leader of a WWE faction had left the group.

Wade Barrett announced during the broadcast that AJ Styles has left The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin). This was pretty obvious to anyone who has been paying attention since AJ’s return to action several weeks ago, but it’s the first time it’s been confirmed. The OC and Styles have not been on the same page in months.

As for The OC’s future, it appears that they will remain together after their name appeared in a post-show video featuring Cedric Alexander and Ashante “Thee Adonis.”

WWE creative appears to have had little to do this year, as the company has not wrestled on television since August. Styles, Gallows, and Anderson last wrestled together at a house show in December. The trio wrestled against Pretty Deadly and Grayson Waller. On other shows, they competed against The Street Profits.

Styles has been positioned as a top singles star since his return to action, most recently as part of the Fatal 4-Way at the Royal Rumble, where he, LA Knight, and Randy Orton competed for Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Championship.