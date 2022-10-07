Top WWE Star on the Verge of Returning to the Ring

A top WWE star appears to be returning.

Becky Lynch was spotted backstage at RAW in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to PWInsider. When a wrestler returns to the ring a few weeks or months after an injury, it’s usually a sign that they’re on their way back; otherwise, they wouldn’t be on the road with the rest of the crew.

Lynch has been out of action since separating her shoulder during her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam in July. It was reported she would be out for “several months.” According to PWInsider, she is “closer and closer” to returning.

As PWMania.com previously reported, she has a new look. A recent photo of her can be seen by clicking here.

She’ll be back as a babyface after turning heel following her SummerSlam match, and she’ll reportedly be facing off against Bayley’s Damage CTRL stable.