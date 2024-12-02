Top WWE Star Responds To Fan Theories On Survivor Series Absence

A few top names were clearly missing from the WWE Survivor Series PLE on Saturday night, and one of them is raising questions.

A fan wrote, “I think the main reason why Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens was NOT on #SurvivorSeries is because the show was in Canada and WWE didn’t want KO getting an overwhelming positive response. That wouldn’t look good for the causal viewers tuning in and figuring Kevin must be right.”

Owens said, “Is this why?” and also tagged Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, TKO, The Rock, Jimmy Fallon and Nick Khan. Owens followed up with a second tweet, “Doesn’t matter. The entire world knows I’m right.”

Obviously, Owens is staying in character, and it all contributes to his storyline with Cody Rhodes. The most likely reason Owens and Rhodes were not booked for the PLE is that WWE wanted to save the bout for Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC, which the organization considers a PLE.

The WWE Saturday Night Main Event will take place on December 14 at the Nassau Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, NY.