Top WWE Star Set To Leave Saudi Arabia Immediately After His Night Of Champions Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Night of Champions will get off to a fast start with a big match.

It was reported earlier this week that WWE was leaning toward starting the show with a World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles.

It’s unusual to have a World Title match kick off a show, but it’s happened before, and in this case, they’re doing it because Seth Rollins needs to catch a plane right after his match.

Backstage, the word is that Rollins needs to return to the United States to fulfill his movie contract obligations. Rollins was recently seen filming Marvel’s “Captain America: New World Order.”

It’s unclear whether this will affect who wins the match, but if Rollins isn’t available for TV in the coming weeks or months, Styles could win the title today in Saudi Arabia. Again, nothing has been confirmed, but Rollins and Styles will open the show.

