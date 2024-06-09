Top WWE Star Set To Leave The Company Once His Contract Expires This Summer

According to PWInsider.com, Ricochet has told WWE that he plans on leaving the company as soon as his contract expires later this summer.

The report also mentioned that Ricochet is expected to be written out of storylines soon, and one source even told the publication that they give the top WWE star all the credit in the world for betting on himself and taking a chance outside the company.

Ricochet signed with the WWE under the NXT brand in 2018 before moving up to the main roster in 2019. During his time with the company, Ricochet became a WWE NXT North American Champion, WWE Intercontinental Champion, WWE United States Champion, and the inaugural WWE Speed Champion.