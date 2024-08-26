Top WWE Star Still Has Not Signed A New Deal

WWE was able to re-sign many stars to new contracts throughout 2024, including Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Natalya, and more. However, they did not negotiate new agreements with Becky Lynch or Ricochet.

Kevin Owens announced in May that his WWE contract is set to expire soon, with nine months remaining. Since then, there has been no news on his contract situation.

Owens has recently been on WWE television alongside Randy Orton. They had a feud that culminated in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 40 alongside United States Champion Logan Paul. They went on to feud with The Bloodline.

Owens told Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown that “the only change in his contract status since then [interview with The Metro] is that there’s now less time on his deal.”

No further information was provided as to why he has not signed a new contract or what his plans are for the future.

Owens is just days away from fighting Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday’s Bash in Berlin pay-per-view.