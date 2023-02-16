Top WWE Star Vents About Not Having a WrestleMania Match Two Years in a Row

Bayley has not walked to the ring at WrestleMania since 2020, when the Performance Center was empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is something she hopes to change as WrestleMania season approaches for the April event in Los Angeles.

She appeared in a few skits with The Bella Twins, Hulk Hogan, and Titus O’Neil at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. She missed WrestleMania 38 in Dallas due to an injury, but she made a comeback at SummerSlam last year with IYO Sky and Dakota Kai.

Bayley lost a Steel Cage match to Becky Lynch before failing to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match on this week’s RAW, with the winner earning the right to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Title at Mania.

While her role at WrestleMania is uncertain, Bayley stated in a tweet that she will not miss this year’s event.

She wrote, “I haven’t competed in the last two Wrestlemanias. Last year, I had no control of due to injury. But I will never forget the feeling of not having a match on WM 37, and I will never let that happen again. I’m going to Hollywood one way or another!!!!!!!!!!”

