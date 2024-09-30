Top WWE Stars Appear At NFL Game To Hype Royal Rumble 2025

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and reigning Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan appeared at Sunday’s Indianapolis Colts vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game to promote next year’s Royal Rumble PLE. McIntyre and Morgan revealed during their appearance that tickets for one of the WWE’s biggest shows of the year go on sale on Friday, November 15th.

The 2025 Royal Rumble PLE takes place on Saturday, February 1st at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.