Top WWE Stars Set for WrestleMania 39, Launch Party Reaches Capacity, Pre-sale

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley are among the major Superstars being promoted for WrestleMania 39 in new promotional materials.

WrestleMania 39 pre-sale tickets are presently available through midnight tonight through Ticketmaster. WWE is selling both Night 1 and Night 2 single tickets as well as two-day combo packages. WWEVIP, TWEETS, REIGNS, NIGHTMARE, BECKS, UNIVERSE, and SOFIMANIA are a few of the updated pre-sale codes.

WWE used a number of top stars to promote the WrestleMania 39 pre-sale today, as can be seen in the tweets below.

Reigns wrote, “The Lights, The Excitement, The Stage. All set for #TheOne. Acknowledge your Tribal Chief @SofiStadium for #WrestleMania.”

Cody Rhodes added, “[music notes emoji] Some dance to remember, some dance to forget… [music notes emoji] TWO magical nights in Hollywood – use presale code: NIGHTMARE.”

In related news, the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party will begin later tonight from Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium. At 10 p.m. ET, or 7 p.m. local time, the event will be broadcast live on WWE’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. WWE has confirmed that the celebration tonight has reached its capacity and they are no longer accepting new attendees. The capacity announcement stated that local fans who do not have party tickets but still wish to purchase WrestleMania 39 tickets may do so starting at 6 p.m. local time by going to the SoFi Stadium box office.

Live in-ring matches, interviews with WWE Superstars, celebrity appearances, WWE merchandise, and more will be available at the event, which is free to attend and park at. Attendees will receive a commemorative WrestleMania souvenir ticket while supplies last. Fans will also get the chance to buy WrestleMania tickets before they go on sale to the general public on Friday this week at the event. Lynch, Belair, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, JoJo Siwa, Snoop Dogg, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Maryse, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Theory, The Street Profits, Carmella, Corey Graves, Alexa Bliss, Ricochet, and Dominik Mysterio are just a few of the celebrities announced for tonight’s party.

WrestleMania Hollywood is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 2023, from SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

