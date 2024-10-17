Top WWE Stars Set To Be Honorary Starters For This Weekend’s NASCAR 400 Race

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Braun Strowman have been named as the honorary starters for this Sunday’s South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

You can check out the full press release below:

WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and Braun Strowman named honorary starters for South Point 400

Sunday’s South Point 400 is set for a SmackDown double feature. WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and Braun Strowman have been named honorary starters for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race.

Mysterio, a southern California native and Las Vegas resident, is known as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He will get the honors of dropping the green flag to start the South Point 400. Strowman, known as The Monster of All Monsters, will join him in the flagstand as the cars come to life.

Race fans can meet the two WWE Superstars on Sunday from 9:30-9:50 a.m. in the Fan Zone, where they will have a Q&A session on the South Point stage. Fans attending this Sunday’s race will also have the opportunity to buy pre-sale tickets for WrestleMania 41, hosted at Allegiant Stadium on April 19-20, 2025.

For the third year in a row, LVMS’s annual Fall NASCAR weekend will offer fans a FREE Friday that will kick off with a NASCAR Cup Hauler Parade around LVMS on Friday afternoon, October 18, and follow with Xfinity practice and qualifying later that day. Friday’s racing action will conclude with the zMax CARS Tour West Star Nursery Classic at the iconic Bullring, where race fans can attend for as low as $20 during pre-sale, and kids 12 and under can attend for free. Don’t miss your chance to see NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick and his son, Keelan, take on the competition along with a jaw-dropping Monster Truck demolition show. Saturday brings Cup Series qualifying in the early afternoon, followed by the Ambetter Health 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Race weekend will conclude with Sunday’s South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

For tickets or more information on the South Point 400, visit www.lvms.com or call 1-800-644-4444. Weekend and single-day tickets are still available; Sunday tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10 and free on Friday and Saturday with the advance purchase of an adult ticket.

