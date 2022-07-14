Top WWE Superstar Set to Miss Extreme Rules

Roman Reigns seems to be out of the WWE Extreme Rules lineup for this year. Before tickets go on sale this Friday, WWE has revealed the advertising materials for the event taking place on October 8 from Philadelphia, PA, and Reigns is not featured.

The image below shows the characters Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Riddle, and Rhea Ripley:

Looks like Roman Reigns will not be at WWE Extreme Rules pic.twitter.com/8bA5yj6wcZ — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 13, 2022

On July 30 at SummerSlam, Reigns will face Brock Lesnar to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title in a last man standing match. He won’t have competed at a high-end live event since WrestleMania 38 until this time.

Here is the updated schedule for Reigns over the next month:

* July 22 – Friday Night SmackDown – Boston, MA

* July 25 – Monday Night Raw – New York, NY

* July 30 – SummerSlam – Nashville, TN

* August 5 – Friday Night SmackDown – Greenville, SC

* August 19 – Friday Night SmackDown – Montreal, QC

* August 20 – House Show – Ottawa, ON