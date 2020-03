The second season of Viceland’s “Dark Side of the Ring” docuseries on pro wrestling is scheduled to premiere on the cable network in late March, according to PWInsider.

The ten-episode season will focus on nine topics with one subject being covered across a two-part special, which is likely the Chris Benoit tragedy. The following topics have been confirmed:

-The Benoit tragedy

-Brawl For All

-New Jack

-Dino Bravo

-The Owen Hart tragedy

-Herb Abrams