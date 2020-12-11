Total Bellas And Miz & Mrs. Ratings Report For 12/10

Thursday’s new episode of WWE’s Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 444,000 viewers and ranked #65 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 503,000 viewers. Last week’s show ranked #47 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.14 rating in the key demographic.

Thursday’s new episode of WWE’s Total Bellas on the E! channel drew 219,000 viewers and ranked #105 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.08 rating in the key demo. This is down from last week’s 299,000 viewers. Last week’s Total Bellas ranked #48 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Total Bellas numbers are the lowest in the history of the show.

Below is E!’s video recap for last night’s Total Bellas episode-