Total Bellas Premiere Pushed Up, Preview For The New Day On All That

– The New Day’s Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods are set to appear on Nickelodeon’s “All That” show this Saturday at 9pm ET. Below is a behind-the-scenes look at the show, courtesy of This Week In WWE:

– 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins and E! have announced that the fifth season of Total Bellas will now premiere on Thursday, April 2 at 9pm ET instead of Thursday, April 9.

“Ok Bella Army a lot of you have been asking socially if @totalbellas can premiere earlier, @eentertainment heard you and worked their magic and Total Bellas will premiere a week earlier on Thursday April 2nd 9/8c!! So set those alerts, alarms and dvrs bc us Bellas are back in less than 2 weeks! Please spread the news!!,” Nikki Bella wrote on Instagram today.

You can see the related social media posts below, along with a few previews, including one in Nikki’s Instagram post: