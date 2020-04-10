Total Bellas Ratings Report

Thursday’s episode of WWE Total Bellas on E! drew 454,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #47 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

You can see E!’s official video recap of the episode above.

This is down from last week’s season 5 premiere episode, which drew 563,000 viewers and ranked #38 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating in the key demo.

Special Report topped the night on cable in viewership, with 5.440 million viewers, and in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.61 rating and #1 spot on the Cable Top 150.