Total Bellas Ratings Report For 4/16

Thursday’s episode of WWE Total Bellas on E! drew 461,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #43 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

You can see E!’s official video recap of the episode above.

This is up from last week’s episode, which drew 454,000 viewers and ranked #47 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.20 rating in the key demo.

Special Report topped the night on cable in viewership, with 6.402 million viewers, and in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.70 rating for the #1 spot on the Cable Top 150. The Disney Family Sing-a-long topped the night on network TV with 10.440 million viewers and a 2.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic.