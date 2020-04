Total Bellas Ratings Report For 4/24

Thursday’s episode of WWE Total Bellas on E! drew 527,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #29 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

You can see E!’s official video recap of the episode above.

This is up from last week’s episode, which drew 461,000 viewers and ranked #43 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.22 rating in the key demo.

The NFL Draft on ESPN topped the night on cable in viewership, with 7.859 million viewers, and in the 18-49 demographic with a massive 3.23 rating for the #1 spot on the Cable Top 150. Man with a Plan on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 5.844 million viewers. The NFL Draft on ABC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demo with a 1.4 rating.