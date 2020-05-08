Total Bellas Ratings Report For 5/7

Thursday’s episode of WWE Total Bellas on E! drew 415,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down from last week’s episode, which drew 600,000 viewers and ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.24 rating in the key demo, for the best Total Bellas viewership of season 5, and the best viewership going back to the season 3 finale, which drew 617,000 viewers on July 29, 2018. This week’s episode was the lowest of 2020, and the lowest since the 9th episode of season 4, which drew 395,000 viewers on March 17, 2019.