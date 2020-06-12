Total Bellas Ratings Report For Season 5 Finale

Thursday’s season 5 finale of WWE Total Bellas on E! drew 693,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #8 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is the highest viewership of this season, and the best viewership since the 7th episode of season 3, which drew 719,000 viewers on July 8, 2018. This week’s season finale is down from last week’s episode, which drew 411,000 viewers and ranked #41 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.17 rating in the key demo. Last week’s viewership was the lowest of the season and the lowest since the 9th episode of the 4th season, which drew 395,000 viewers on March 17, 2019.

This season drew a total of 5.589 million viewers, for an average of 508,090 viewers per episode across 11 episodes. To compare, season 4 drew a total of 4.360 million viewers, for an average of 436,000 viewers per episode across 10 episodes. Season 3 also had 10 episodes, averaging 634,200 per show for a total of 6.342 million viewers.