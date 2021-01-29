Total Bellas Season 6 Finale Ratings Report For 1/28

Thursday’s season six finale of WWE Total Bellas drew 432,000 viewers on the E! network, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.18 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, ranking #34 for the night on the Cable Top 150.

This is up from last week’s Total Bellas episode, which drew 352,000 viewers and ranked #56 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.15 rating in the key demo. The season finale drew the best Total Bellas viewership of season six, and the best since the season five finale, which drew 693,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the key demographic.

Total Bellas season six drew a total of 3.087 million viewers, for an average of 343,000 viewers per episode over 9 episodes. This is down from season five, which drew a total of 5.589 million viewers, for an average of 508,000 viewers per episode over 11 episodes.

