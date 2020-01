Impact Wrestling announced a special event entitled Total Nonstop Action for Friday, April 3rd during Wrestlemania weekend:

There's no place like home.

TNA officially returns for one night only on Friday, April 3rd at 7pm.

Tickets go on sale on Monday at 12pm EST at https://t.co/6BISigVGvG! pic.twitter.com/o19R8OVO4z

