Tournament Announced For Women’s Title Match At AEW ALL IN 2023

The AEW Women’s Championship will be on-the-line in a fatal-four-way match at the upcoming All Elite Wrestling premium live event.

On this week’s AEW Dynamite show, it was announced that a tournament will take place with four women advancing to ALL IN for a four-way title match for the AEW Women’s Championship.

Toni Storm receives an automatic bye to the finals, where she will be joined by the winners of three matches. Hikaru Shida, the reigning champion, takes on Anna Jay for the title tonight and the winner of that bout will emerge to one of the final three spots.

Joining that person and Storm will be the winner of Saraya vs. Skye Blue from this Friday’s AEW Rampage and the winner of The Bunny vs. Britt Baker on next week’s AEW Dynamite.

