Tournament Brackets Announced For WWE Speed Women’s Championship

The WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament is coming on September 4, and the brackets have been announced.

On Friday, WWE confirmed the brackets for the tourney that will feature Lyra Valkyria, IYO SKY, Blair Davenport, Naomi, Elektra Lopez, Kairi Sane, Candice LeRae and Piper Niven competing in the first WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament.

The bracket is as follows:

* Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY

* Naomi vs. Blair Davenport

* Elektra Lopez vs. Kairi Sane

* Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven