Tournament To Be Held For Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced a tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

Regal appeared on WWE’s The Bump today and announced the tournament because current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is stuck in the UK due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Regal said he will be announcing competitors and full tournament details on social media over the next few days.

Regal also addressed the situation surrounding the NXT Tag Team Titles as Pete Dunne is also stuck in the UK due to COVID-19. His partner Matt Riddle has been appearing on NXT TV by himself. Regal said he hasn’t decided on what will happen with the NXT Tag Team Titles yet, but he will be looking at all available options and he will have an announcement in the next week or so.