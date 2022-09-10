Toxic Attraction Called Up to the WWE SmackDown Brand

Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have moved over to the WWE SmackDown brand.

In a non-title match on Friday night’s SmackDown from Seattle, Dolin and Jayne were defeated by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. It had been planned that this match would take place in the tournament for the vacant title a few weeks ago, but Dolin was said to have sustained a concussion.

Michael Cole mentioned in commentary that Jayne and Dolin are now on SmackDown. The call-up to their main roster has been scheduled for several weeks. As of this writing, Dolin and Jayne are still listed as WWE NXT Superstars on the official WWE website roster, but that should change soon.

There is no information available at this time regarding whether or not Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will be joining Jayne and Dolin on SmackDown, but she did not appear on Friday night’s show. At Worlds Collide, which took place this past Sunday, Rose unified both the NXT Women’s Title and the NXT UK Women’s Title by claiming victory over Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura. Rose did not appear on this week’s NXT 2.0 episode, but she will appear on next week’s One Year Anniversary Celebration episode.

Dolin and Jayne previously appeared on the August 19 SmackDown episode, where they defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in a tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, which Aliyah and Rodriguez eventually won.

On Monday’s RAW, Rodriguez and Aliyah will defend their titles against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

