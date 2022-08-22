Toxic Attraction Pulled From WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament

WWE has announced that Toxic Attraction has been removed from the Women’s Tag Team Title competition.

The reason given by the company as to why they were dropped is because of “Gigi Dolin’s injuries,” according to the announcement. No information was provided regarding the type of injuries sustained.

Last Friday, Dolin and Jacy Jayne took Nikkita Lyons’ and Zoey Stark’s places in the tournament. Ironically, they were replaced due to Stark’s injury and Lyons’ lack of medical clearance.

Additionally, this Friday on SmackDown, there will be a “second chance” Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match, according to WWE. Although competitors have not been named, it is likely that this will include teams that have already been eliminated from the competition.

Here is WWE’s announcement: