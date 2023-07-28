Traci Brooks Explains Reason For Return To IMPACT

Why did Traci Brooks decide to return to IMPACT Wrestling?

On the latest installment of the GAW TV podcast, the women’s wrestling veteran answered that very question.

“My husband asked me if I wanted to come and do this,” she began during a recent episode of GAW TV. “There were two reasons. One, I always tell my son, ‘the only regrets you make in life are the opportunities you don’t take.’ I couldn’t say no because of him.”

Brooks continued, “Sometimes, people are hesitant to do stuff. He asked me, when the package aired where Frankie was like, ‘I’m bringing back the original Knockout,’ his face was [shocked]. ‘Mom!’ He was so excited. ‘Are you scared?’ ‘Yeah, I’m scared, but I’m going to do it. I’m doing it for you,’ and I did it for my girlfriend Tracy, she passed away almost a year ago. I live life for her.”

Check out more from the interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.