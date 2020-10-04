Tracy Smothers Hospitalized

Tracy Smothers, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, has been hospitalized as he continues to battle with lymphoma and other health issues. Former ECW and WWE Superstar The Blue Meanie posted the following update on Smothers, saying, “My mind and heart are with Tracy Smothers tonight as I’m hearing of his battle with cancer and other complications have him hospitalized. This hurts my heart. I am who I am in wrestling because he helped mold me and countless others. I love you man! Keep fighting!”

We send our best wishes to Smothers and his family.