According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 had 8,100 PPV buys, 7.1% more than Crown Jewel and 33.3% less than Bad Blood. The report also noted that of those who bought Survivor Series, 12.1% bought AEW Full Gear 2024, 3.3% bought TNA Bound for Glory, and 40.2% also bought WWE Crown Jewel.

Most people reportedly watch WWE PLEs on Peacock in North America, as traditional PLEs are typically limited to those without internet access, such as rural areas.