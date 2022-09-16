Trailer and Release Date for AEW Stars on Netflix’s “The Floor Is Lava”

The trailer and the release date of the obstacle course game show “The Floor Is Lava” on Netflix have both been released. AEW stars will be participating in the show.

PWMania.com reported back in May how Chuck Taylor, Kris Statlander, and Orange Cassidy from The Best Friend revealed that they filmed an episode of “The Floor Is Lava” to air at a later date during season two, which premiered on Friday, June 3.

AEW and Netflix have provided an update in which they reveal that this episode of “The Floor Is Lava” is in fact a part of season three, and that season three will be released on Friday, September 30, which is exactly two weeks from today.

Rutledge Wood is the host of “The Floor Is Lava,” which features 15 new teams competing to be the first to reach the summit of a towering volcano and win $10,000 in the process.

After retweeting the trailer for today, Cassidy deleted his original tweet from May, which had included a clip, and then he tweeted it again. In his writing, he said, “Ok, this is it. It’s here.”

Today, the trailer was also shared on Twitter by AEW and Statlander. You can watch the entire trailer below: