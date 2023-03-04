Trailer For AEW All Access, Details On The Show’s Premiere On March 29

The premiere date for AEW’s new show, All Access, has been set for March 29. The trailer and the official press release are available below.

TBS PREMIERES “AEW: ALL ACCESS” ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 AT 10 PM ET/PT

March 3, 2023 – TBS’ new follow-doc series, “AEW: All Access,” is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following “AEW: Dynamite.” Featuring Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston and AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, the highly anticipated series is the ultimate behind-the-scenes experience for wrestling fans.

The first season of “AEW: All Access” will consist of six one-hour episodes. The series will showcase AEW’s stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top and will track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans’ attention. Over the course of the series, viewers will get the chance to follow the contentious lead-up to AEW’s major wrestling events and matches. “AEW: All Access” will complement TBS and TNT’s portfolio of top-rated wrestling content, including “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” respectively.

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, “AEW: All Access” is produced by Shed Media in association with AEW and Activist Artists Management. Executive producers are Tony Khan, Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Sam Berns, Alan Bloom, Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak.