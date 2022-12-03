Trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3’ Starring Dave Bautista Has Released

The “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” trailer has been released.

Batista (Dave Bautista) plays Drax the Destroyer in the James Gunn-directed film, which is set to be released on May 5, 2024.

According to the movie’s synopsis, “Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own – a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.”

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and others also appear in the film.

The former WWE star was also a co-star in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Netflix with Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, and Kate Hudson.

You can watch the trailer below: